Police Searching For 15-Year-Old Homicide Suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Pueblo are searching for a 15-year-old homicide suspect and asking for help from the public.

Pueblo Police need help locating suspect in this morning's homicide that took place in the 1400 blk of E. 6th St. Suspect identified as 15-year-old Johnny Dennel (5-20-02). #PPDNEWS #Pueblonews pic.twitter.com/jtF0D4TddD — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) November 13, 2017

The deadly shooting took place at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1400 block of E. 6th St., police said.

“Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the identified suspect, 15-year-old, Johnny Dennel,” police said on Facebook.

Dennel is described as approximately 5-foot-5 and 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The victim of the homicide was a 22-year-old man, police said. His name will be released after his family has been notified.

A man who lives at the home where the shooting occurred told police he and his adult son were there with at least one other person.

“The reporting party’s son knew the victim, but their relationship is unclear,” police said.

After the shooting, the man and his son left and used a public telephone to call police.

The details into what led to the shooting are still being investigated.