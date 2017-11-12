Family Of Football Player Still Unsure What Caused Deadly Head-On Crash

FORTY COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Fort Collins community is supporting a family in mourning over the death of a Poudre High School football player and his mother.
Joshua Cortez and his mother, Kelly, were killed in a car crash in Fort Collins Thursday evening.
CBS4 spoke with the family Sunday.
They say police still haven’t said what led to the head-on collision.
They know the students in the other car are still hospitalized.
On Friday — just hours after their teammate’s death — the Poudre High team lost a playoff game to Pomona High School.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.