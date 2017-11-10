Puerto Rico Native Shares Stories Of Devastation

DENVER (CBS4)– When you hear Al Charron talk about Puerto Rico, it’s clear he’s passionate about his homeland. The Denver resident recently visited friends and family on the island. He said much of the island is still without power and that’s just one of the many problems they face.
“You’re driving down the street and you see 100-year old trees uprooted. “You see a row of telephone poles and they’re all leaning like this,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Charron says many of the roads in Puerto Rico have been washed away, potholes are everywhere, and many traffic lights don’t work. He says aid is hard to come by and says that contributed to his aunt’s death. Before passing, she was hospitalized with kidney problems.
“In her mind she probably thought no problem. We’re Americans, we’re going to get the help we need…the help didn’t come,” Charron said.
He adds that Puerto Ricans as a people are a very happy, very jovial people. But these days you don’t see that and that this hurricane has devastated the population.
Charron wants to make is clear to people stateside that Puerto Ricans are Americans and they will need help for a long time.
“Keep the help coming! Keep it going!”
