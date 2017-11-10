Puerto Rico Native Shares Stories Of Devastation

Broncos Week 10 Injury Report: Denver Looking For Win Against Depleted New England Patriots SquadThe Denver Broncos (3-5) started the week with a long list of injured players, but expect everyone to play on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots (6-2) are going to be missing a key weapon on offense and have several players that will be a game-time decision. The Broncos may be able to take advantage of a hurting Patriots' roster to pull an upset on Sunday night.