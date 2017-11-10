Latest Forecast: Next Storm Passes North Of Colorado, We’ll Hardly Notice It.

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s opening day for three more Colorado ski areas…Keystone, Breckenridge, and Copper Mountains. Skiers and riders will definitely need sunscreen with a blue bird day expected in the high country but it will also be windy at times. Gusts could reach as high as 35 mph in the mountains.
For Denver and the Front Range, plan on a mix of sun and clouds along with temperatures climbing about 10 degrees compared to Thursday.
There is a storm system near Portland, Oregon Friday morning that will march east across Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. It larges misses Colorado but will get just close enough to produce a chance for light snow in the mountains on Saturday. No accumulation is expected.
High pressure builds into Colorado on Sunday allowing for sunshine statewide. Then a warm up on Monday with highs soaring into the upper 60s in the metro area.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.