Restaurant Reopens After Fire Shut It Down For Weeks

Filed Under: Denver Fire Department, Tavernetta, Union Station

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver restaurant reopened on Thursday after being damaged by a kitchen fire.

The fire happened in September, only a week after the restaurant opened.

tavernetta firefighters 10pkg transfer frame 277 Restaurant Reopens After Fire Shut It Down For Weeks

(credit: CBS)

Last Tuesday, the staff thanked the firefighters who responded with a special dinner.

“Our first initial thought was we’ve got to do something for them,” said Justin Williams, the general manager of Tavernetta. “How quickly they responded and they’re so amazing… We wanted to make sure we gave back.”

tavernetta firefighters 10pkg transfer frame 487 Restaurant Reopens After Fire Shut It Down For Weeks

(credit: CBS)

The restaurant is located right behind Union Station.

The Denver Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation

