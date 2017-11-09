Restaurant Reopens After Fire Shut It Down For Weeks

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver restaurant reopened on Thursday after being damaged by a kitchen fire.
The fire happened in September, only a week after the restaurant opened.
Last Tuesday, the staff thanked the firefighters who responded with a special dinner.
“Our first initial thought was we’ve got to do something for them,” said Justin Williams, the general manager of Tavernetta. “How quickly they responded and they’re so amazing… We wanted to make sure we gave back.”
The restaurant is located right behind Union Station.
The Denver Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation