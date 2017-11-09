Thieves Ram Stolen SUV Into Marijuana Warehouse

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating an early morning smash and grab at a marijuana grow warehouse off 8th Avenue and Navajo Street.
Officers say thieves were in a stolen SUV that smashed through the front doors of the building on Thursday morning, but the group didn’t get away with much.
Despite the damage, after surveying the building and talking with employees, police determined the suspects only got away with a bag of trash. They say that’s because the marijuana plants are under high security, and the thieves were not able to get anywhere in the building aside from the front hallway.
The suspects jumped into other vehicles and left the scene, police said. They did not provide any suspect description, however the warehouse did have security cameras outside.
