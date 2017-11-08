Burning Trash Truck Causes Delays During Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a trash truck fire on Interstate 25 near Belleview Avenue during the Wednesday morning commute.
The burning trash truck was reported in the southbound lanes of I-25 about 6 a.m. Fire crews had it mostly extinguished less than an hour later.
Crews continued to clear debris and removed the truck from the interstate at 10:30 a.m. when one lane was reopened to traffic.
The fire caused some damage to the barrier and shoulder which will be repaired at a later date.
What caused the fire is being investigated.