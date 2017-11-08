Sheldon Lake Murder Case Will Go To Trial

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of killing a young mother and dumping her body in Sheldon Lake in Fort Collins will go to trial.
Jeffrey Etheridge made his first court appearance in the case on Wednesday. He faces multiple charges including murder, kidnapping and sexual assault.
According to investigators, Etheridge is a convicted sex offender and was homeless at the time when he attacked Helena Hoffman in June.
The 23 year old was walking home from work. Her death led to new concerns about how law enforcement monitors sex offenders who don’t have a permanent address.
“She walked that park every single day she must have walked it a couple 100 times… she knew it like the back of her hand,” said Zach Denton, who shares a young daughter with Hoffman.