2nd Graders Donate Halloween Candy For Troops

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Some 2nd graders at Cottonwood Creek Elementary in Arapahoe County showed us you’re never too young to do something for someone else.
The students came “Together 4 Colorado” to treat some of our local National Guard troops.
They donated more than half of the Halloween candy they collected for the soldiers on Wednesday.
They also made cards and posters to let the soldiers know they’re being thought of and that the children appreciate their service.
“Thank you to our troops!,” said a group of children.
Regardles of the size of the gesture, it’s a great way for these children to learn the importance of serving others in the community.
We asked the kids how much candy they collected, and answers ranged from around 50 to several billion pounds.