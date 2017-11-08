2nd Graders Donate Halloween Candy For Troops

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Some 2nd graders at Cottonwood Creek Elementary in Arapahoe County showed us you’re never too young to do something for someone else.

candy for troops 5vo transfer frame 0 2nd Graders Donate Halloween Candy For Troops

The students came “Together 4 Colorado” to treat some of our local National Guard troops.

They donated more than half of the Halloween candy they collected for the soldiers on Wednesday.

candy for troops 5vo transfer frame 142 2nd Graders Donate Halloween Candy For Troops

They also made cards and posters to let the soldiers know they’re being thought of and that the children appreciate their service.

candy for troops 5vo transfer frame 203 2nd Graders Donate Halloween Candy For Troops

“Thank you to our troops!,” said a group of children.

Regardles of the size of the gesture, it’s a great way for these children to learn the importance of serving others in the community.

candy for troops 5vo transfer frame 272 2nd Graders Donate Halloween Candy For Troops

We asked the kids how much candy they collected, and answers ranged from around 50 to several billion pounds.

