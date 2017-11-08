NFL Donating $5 For Each Tweet With #SaluteToService

(CBS4) – The National Football League is urging people on Twitter to take part in this year’s Salute To Service fundraising drive.

“Join the NFL in giving back to our service members,” the NFL website states. “Between November 3rd and November 11th, 2017 every use of #SaluteToService on Twitter will generate a $5 donation to the NFL’s military non-profit partners.”

Those partners include the USO, Pat Tillman Foundation, TAPS, and Wounded Warrior Project.

The organizations involved fund programs and provide resources that positively impact active duty and veteran military members and their families, according to the NFL.

We’re donating $5 to our military non-profit partners for EVERY use of #SaluteToService on Twitter. It’s now over $1.1M! Keep Tweeting… And Retweeting! Track the progress: https://t.co/0n2pN9Mqdj — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2017

“Honoring the military is part of the fabric of the NFL,” the website states. “Through its long-standing partnerships and support from our 32 teams, the NFL takes pride in supporting military personnel and remains committed to raising awareness for the sacrifices they make on our behalf.”

Team officials wore special military-themed gear During Week 9.

Officials say the NFL has raised more than $17 million for its military non-profit partners since 2001.

However, many veterans say they will take part in a national boycott of all NFL games on Sunday, Nov. 12, the day after Veterans Day.

One group of veterans released a statement in October in response to NFL players protesting during the National Anthem. They are condemning those actions.

“We’re the people that fought and defended the freedom to protest. There is a time and a place to protest,” said Lackawanna County Council of Veterans Commander Joe Albert.

