Rare White Deer Spotted In Colorado

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4) – There is a new celebrity walking through front yards in Bailey.
This white fawn spotted along with its mom is going viral on social media.
Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife say white deer are rare but not unheard of.
It’s not a true albino because it does not have pink eyes.
Wildlife officials are asking people to give it plenty of space because it is already under stress because its coloring makes it an easier target for predators.
Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.