Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 18-Year-Old

(CBS4) – A former television news anchor accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting her 18-year-old son on Nantucket Island in July 2016.

Heather Unruh had tears in her eyes as she addressed the media.

Unruh said her son was star-struck by Spacey and lied about being old enough to drink.

She said Spacey bought him drink after drink before putting his hand down her son’s pants.

“There was no consent,” Unruh said.

She said when Spacey left to use the bathroom, a concerned woman approached the visibly-shaken teen and told him to leave.

“He ran as fast as he could all the way to his grandmother’s house… and called me in the middle of the night,” Unruh said. “Nothing could have prepared my son for how that sexual assault would make him feel as a man. It harmed him and it cannot be undone.”

She offered her gratitude to the woman who approached her son and asked her to come forward so the family can thank her in person.

Unruh said her son, who is heterosexual, did not report the crime at the time, largely out of embarasment and fear.

Unruh said she had a message directly for Spacey:

“Shame on you for what you did to my son… your actions are criminal.”

She also blasted Spacey for coming out in his apology to actor Anthony Rapp for a separate alleged assault.

Unruh said a criminal investigation into Spacey’s actions is now underway.

“I want to see Kevin Spacey go to jail… not just for my son but for the many others that have yet to speak their truth,” Unruh said.