Search Near Pueblo Homes In Missing Woman Disappearance

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are searching a residential area in Pueblo as they investigate the 2013 disappearance of a pregnant woman.
Heavy machinery was being used near houses as part of the search on Wednesday.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Pueblo police announced renewed plans to search for Kelsie Schelling on Tuesday but didn’t provide details. A statement from the agencies said searchers will focus on areas in the Pueblo area close to where the 21-year-old was last seen, prompted by new information.
Police have said Schelling was driving from her home in Denver to meet her boyfriend in Pueblo when she went missing.
Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport says the case is a priority for his department. Pueblo police asked state authorities for help on the case last year.
