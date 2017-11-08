Homicide Investigation: Baby Was Suffocated The Day She Was Born

DENVER (CBS4) – A baby girl died the same day she was born and the coroner’s office is investigating the death as a homicide.
Amekah Dotson was born on Sept. 8 and was rushed to the hospital later the same morning, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
The baby was transported by ambulance from 5800 block of Biscay Street to Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was completed and the cause of death was from suffocation, officials stated.
The coroner’s office did not say where the baby was born or whether anyone has been arrested in the case.