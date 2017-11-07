Tiffany’s ‘Everyday Objects’ Line Includes A $9,000 Ball Of Yarn

DENVER (CBS4) – If, for a brief moment, you forgot that you are not mega rich, Tiffany & Co. would like to remind you with their “Everyday Objects” line.
The line includes a $9,000 ball of yarn and a $1,500 paper clip.
There’s also a $1,200 ice bucket, a $1,000 tin can and gilded crazy straws for $350.
But if you’re shopping for the person who literally has everything and none of those items will do, there is also a decorative bird’s nest for a mere $10,000.
The other great news? Shipping is free in the United States. So there’s that.