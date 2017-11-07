CBS4 NUTCRACKER CONTEST: Win a Colorado Ballet VIP Night with premium tickets + dinner! (Enter To Win)

Tiffany’s ‘Everyday Objects’ Line Includes A $9,000 Ball Of Yarn

Filed Under: Everyday Objects, Luxury Items, Tiffany & Co.

DENVER (CBS4) – If, for a brief moment, you forgot that you are not mega rich, Tiffany & Co. would like to remind you with their “Everyday Objects” line.

The line includes a $9,000 ball of yarn and a $1,500 paper clip.

tiffany yarn Tiffanys Everyday Objects Line Includes A $9,000 Ball Of Yarn

(credit: Tiffany & Co.)

tiffany 3 Tiffanys Everyday Objects Line Includes A $9,000 Ball Of Yarn

(credit: Tiffany & Co.)

There’s also a $1,200 ice bucket, a $1,000 tin can and gilded crazy straws for $350.

But if you’re shopping for the person who literally has everything and none of those items will do, there is also a decorative bird’s nest for a mere $10,000.

tiffany eggs Tiffanys Everyday Objects Line Includes A $9,000 Ball Of Yarn

(credit: Tiffany & Co.)

The other great news? Shipping is free in the United States. So there’s that.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch