Trace Of Snow At DIA, Nearly 13″ In Estes Park

DENVER (CBS4)– Northern Colorado took the brunt of the snow overnight and through the morning commute. Over the next several hours there will be very little snow along the Front Range. We may even see some partial clearing and glances of sunshine in some areas.
Then a few more snow bands are expected to develop this afternoon including in the Denver metro area. The snow may linger into the evening commute. Any accumulation associated with any additional snow later today will be minor.
Late tonight skies will clear leaving us with a very cold morning tomorrow (about 20° in Denver).
Below are snow totals as of 9 a.m.
Urban Corridor
Lyons 5.8”
Berthoud 5.5”
Loveland 4.9”
Fort Collins 4.5”
Wellington 4.5”
Mead 3.8”
Carr 3.5”
Boulder 3.0”
Longmont 3.0”
Firestone 3.0”
Niwot 2.5”
Northglenn 1.0”
Brighton 1.0”
Denver/DIA Trace (official)
Foothills/Mountains
Estes Park 12.7”
Steamboat Springs 8.0”
Ward 5.6”
Nederland 4.8”
Red Feather Lakes 4.0”
Arapahoe Basin 4.0”
Loveland Ski Area: 4.5”
Winter Park 3.0”
Keystone 2.0”
Silverthorne 1.0”