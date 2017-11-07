Latest Forecast: Final Round Of Snow Possible Into Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – A weather disturbance coming out of northern Utah will cross Colorado this afternoon and help to create one final round of snow showers.
Some of that snow could last into the evening and a few places could see a quick inch or two on the grassy surfaces.
The chance includes the evening commute where limited visibility from falling snow may hamper the drive in some areas.
By midnight we should be drying out and eventually skies will clear by daybreak on Wednesday. The combination of clearing skies and fresh snow on the ground will make a cold Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. Then we’ll experience a S-L-O-W warm up with highs in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Similar weather is expected Thursday before a more significant warm up on Friday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.
Once the chance for snow ends Tuesday night, Denver and the Front Range will have to wait 7-10 days before we’ll have any chance for precipitation.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.