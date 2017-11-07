Fowler Hopeful For Better Results After ‘Everything Didn’t Go Our Way’ In Philly

By Michael Spencer

Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler III joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday for Xfinity Monday Live.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos are coming off a 51-23 loss to the Eagles and have lost four straight games.

“It was tough,” said Fowler of Sunday’s outcome. “We had a great week of preparation, everybody is putting in great effort, and everything just didn’t go our way.”

Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler made his first start of the season on Sunday replacing Trevor Siemian, who started the first seven games of the year.

“It was good to see Brock out there. Happy for him to get this opportunity,” said Fowler. “We didn’t get we wanted obviously, but it was good to see him out there.”

One of the positives in the game came with under 10 minutes to go when Osweiler found Demaryius Thomas for the Broncos only offensive touchdown of the game. Thomas had gone 13 games without a touchdown, and it was Fowler who provided the lead block on the screen play.

“It was great to see D.T. back in the end zone. We got to get him back in there some more. Hopefully we continue throughout these next eight games to get him in the end zone more.”

After three straight games on the road the Broncos return home on Sunday to host the Patriots. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.