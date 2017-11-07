Downtown Restaurant Thanks Firefighters for Quick Response

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – A fire shut down one of Denver’s hot new Italian restaurants, Tavernetta, one week after it opened on September 13.

Tuesday night they held a special dinner for the firefighters who helped save their restaurant.

“Our first initial thought was we gotta do something for them. They responded so quickly and they’re so amazing, we wanted to make sure we gave back,” said general manager Justin Williams.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The fire broke out on September 21. Close to 40 firefighters responded and when they arrived on scene they had to act fast because the restaurant is below a high-rise at Union Station.

“So we had to have crews spread out throughout the building to make sure we keep at this origin and it doesn’t spread from this restaurant and into the rest of the high-rise,” Asst. Chief Chad Burdof told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The Denver Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but because of their response, 90 people are now back to work less than seven weeks after the fire. The restaurant is reopening Thursday.

“They were so quick to respond and because of them they were able to find the fire, catch the fire. They were able to put it out really quickly,” said Williams.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.