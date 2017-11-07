Denver Creating Legal Defense Fund For Immigrants

Filed Under: Denver City Council, Illegal Immigrants, Legal Defense Fund, Michael Hancock

DENVER (AP) — Denver will set aside $200,000 to help immigrants facing deportation or other proceedings.

City councilors voted 9-4 Monday night to create a legal defense fund for immigrants, including those living in the country illegally.

Earlier this year Mayor Michael Hancock proposed using $100,000 from a contingency fund for that purpose. Besides doubling the amount, city councilors also voted to create a specific line item for the defense fund.

Hancock’s spokeswoman, Jenna Espinoza, says the mayor will accept the budget changes.

A panel is studying how the fund will work and how the money will be distributed.

The city’s entire budget faces a final vote on Nov. 13.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch