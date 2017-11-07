Denver Creating Legal Defense Fund For Immigrants

DENVER (AP) — Denver will set aside $200,000 to help immigrants facing deportation or other proceedings.
City councilors voted 9-4 Monday night to create a legal defense fund for immigrants, including those living in the country illegally.
Earlier this year Mayor Michael Hancock proposed using $100,000 from a contingency fund for that purpose. Besides doubling the amount, city councilors also voted to create a specific line item for the defense fund.
Hancock’s spokeswoman, Jenna Espinoza, says the mayor will accept the budget changes.
A panel is studying how the fund will work and how the money will be distributed.
The city’s entire budget faces a final vote on Nov. 13.
