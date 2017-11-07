CBS4 NUTCRACKER CONTEST: Win a Colorado Ballet VIP Night with premium tickets + dinner! (Enter To Win)

Suspect In Craigslist Attack & Robbery Pleads Guilty

Filed Under: Craigslist Home Invasion, David Martinez, David Mascarenas, Jefferson County, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Taft Court

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man charged in a violent robbery during a Craigslist transaction pled guilty in court on Tuesday.

David Mascarenas pled guity to aggravated robbery and first degree burglary among other charges.

david mascarenas1 Suspect In Craigslist Attack & Robbery Pleads Guilty

David Ernest Mascarenas (credit: Jeffco Sheriff)

He faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.

Mascarenas and another man, David Martinez, met up with the victim at his home on Taft Court in January of 2016.

taft court shooting 2 jcso tweet Suspect In Craigslist Attack & Robbery Pleads Guilty

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the victim was tied up and robbed. The man broke free as the suspect were getting away. The homeowner shot and killed Martinez who was stealing the victim’s car.

Mascarenas was later arrested after using the victim’s credit cards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch