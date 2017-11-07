Suspect In Craigslist Attack & Robbery Pleads Guilty

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man charged in a violent robbery during a Craigslist transaction pled guilty in court on Tuesday.
David Mascarenas pled guity to aggravated robbery and first degree burglary among other charges.
He faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.
Mascarenas and another man, David Martinez, met up with the victim at his home on Taft Court in January of 2016.
Authorities say the victim was tied up and robbed. The man broke free as the suspect were getting away. The homeowner shot and killed Martinez who was stealing the victim’s car.
Mascarenas was later arrested after using the victim’s credit cards.