Help Fill Every Table For Thanksgiving, Holidays

Filed Under: Denver Rescue Mission, Lawrence Street Shelter, Ministry Outreach Center, The Crossing, Turkey Donation

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Every Thanksgiving, the Denver Rescue Mission sets a goal to collect 15,000 turkeys for people in need.

Safeway kicked off this year’s drive off with a huge donation. Volunteers helped load more than 400 turkeys into the Rescue Mission freezer Monday morning.

turkeys Help Fill Every Table For Thanksgiving, Holidays

(credit: CBS)

With their donation, Safeway is hoping to inspire more businesses to step up and give so every table can have a turkey this holiday season.

The Denver Rescue Mission partners with churches, schools and non-profits to bring meals to people in need, but they could still use some help from the public.

safeway turkeys 12vo frame 30 Help Fill Every Table For Thanksgiving, Holidays

(credit: CBS)

DRM is asking for donations of frozen turkeys (12 pounds or more), boxed mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned fruit, and veggies.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Donations will be accepted at several shelters and outreach centers around the metro area for the next couple of weeks.

safeway turkeys 12vo frame 239 Help Fill Every Table For Thanksgiving, Holidays

(credit: CBS)

Lawrence Street Shelter, 1130 Park Ave West in Denver (M-Sun.; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Ministry Outreach Center, 5725 E. 39th Ave. in Denver (M-F; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

The Crossing, 6090 Smith Rd. in Denver (M-Sun.; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Mike Ward Infiniti, 1800 Lucent Court in Highlands Ranch on Thurs., Nov. 16, Fri., Nov. 17 and Sat., Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

safeway turkeys 12vo frame 120 Help Fill Every Table For Thanksgiving, Holidays

(credit: CBS)

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch