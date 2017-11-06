Help Fill Every Table For Thanksgiving, Holidays

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Every Thanksgiving, the Denver Rescue Mission sets a goal to collect 15,000 turkeys for people in need.

Safeway kicked off this year’s drive off with a huge donation. Volunteers helped load more than 400 turkeys into the Rescue Mission freezer Monday morning.

With their donation, Safeway is hoping to inspire more businesses to step up and give so every table can have a turkey this holiday season.

The Denver Rescue Mission partners with churches, schools and non-profits to bring meals to people in need, but they could still use some help from the public.

DRM is asking for donations of frozen turkeys (12 pounds or more), boxed mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned fruit, and veggies.

Donations will be accepted at several shelters and outreach centers around the metro area for the next couple of weeks.

Lawrence Street Shelter, 1130 Park Ave West in Denver (M-Sun.; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Ministry Outreach Center, 5725 E. 39th Ave. in Denver (M-F; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

The Crossing, 6090 Smith Rd. in Denver (M-Sun.; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Mike Ward Infiniti, 1800 Lucent Court in Highlands Ranch on Thurs., Nov. 16, Fri., Nov. 17 and Sat., Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

