2 Guns In Texas Church Shooting Purchased In Colorado

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBS4) — Two of the guns used in Sunday’s deadly church shooting in Texas were purchased in Colorado. The gunman lived in Colorado Springs for a while.

Authorities announced the new development about the firearms on Monday morning. The other guns were purchased in Texas.

The motive for the shooting may be domestic, said Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman’s mother-in-law attended that church and had received threatening messages from him, Martin said.

The gunman called his father after he was shot by a civilian and told his father he didn’t think he was going to make it, said Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Devin Patrick Kelley then shot himself, Martin said.

Investigators say it’s not clear which shot was ultimately the fatal wound.

Kelley spend some time in Colorado Springs but it’s unclear when or exactly where in Colorado he purchased the guns.

Kelley had previously been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty in Colorado.

Court records in El Paso County indicate Devin Patrick Kelley was cited on Aug. 1, 2014, when he lived in a mobile home park near Colorado Springs. He was given a deferred probationary sentence and was ordered to pay $368 in restitution. The charge was dismissed in March 2016 after Kelley completed his sentence.

Voting records show Kelley once lived in an RV park on the west side of Colorado Springs. He listed the park as his home three years ago before he moved to New Braunfels, Texas.

A gunman, later identified as Kelley, dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside a small South Texas church, killing 26 people in an attack that claimed tight-knit neighbors and multiple family members ranging in age from 18 months to 77 years.

Officials said about 20 others were wounded.

As of Monday morning, 10 people remain in critical condition, officials said.

Once the shooting started Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a town of about 400 people, there was likely “no way” for congregants to escape, said Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr.