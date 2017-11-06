COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

2 Guns In Texas Church Shooting Purchased In Colorado

Filed Under: Church Shooting, Devin Kelley, Donald Trump, First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBS4) — Two of the guns used in Sunday’s deadly church shooting in Texas were purchased in Colorado. The gunman lived in Colorado Springs for a while.

Authorities announced the new development about the firearms on Monday morning. The other guns were purchased in Texas.

The motive for the shooting may be domestic, said Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman’s mother-in-law attended that church and had received threatening messages from him, Martin said.

gettyimages 870858476 2 Guns In Texas Church Shooting Purchased In Colorado

Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs as the sun begins to rise on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On Sunday, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelly, killed 26 people at the church and wounded many more when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The gunman called his father after he was shot by a civilian and told his father he didn’t think he was going to make it, said Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Devin Patrick Kelley then shot himself, Martin said.

Investigators say it’s not clear which shot was ultimately the fatal wound.

devin kelley mug 2 Guns In Texas Church Shooting Purchased In Colorado

Devin Kelley (credit: CBS News)

Kelley spend some time in Colorado Springs but it’s unclear when or exactly where in Colorado he purchased the guns.

Kelley had previously been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty in Colorado.

Court records in El Paso County indicate Devin Patrick Kelley was cited on Aug. 1, 2014, when he lived in a mobile home park near Colorado Springs. He was given a deferred probationary sentence and was ordered to pay $368 in restitution. The charge was dismissed in March 2016 after Kelley completed his sentence.

Voting records show Kelley once lived in an RV park on the west side of Colorado Springs. He listed the park as his home three years ago before he moved to New Braunfels, Texas.

A gunman, later identified as Kelley, dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside a small South Texas church, killing 26 people in an attack that claimed tight-knit neighbors and multiple family members ranging in age from 18 months to 77 years.

gettyimages 870858478 2 Guns In Texas Church Shooting Purchased In Colorado

Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs as the sun begins to rise on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Officials said about 20 others were wounded.

As of Monday morning, 10 people remain in critical condition, officials said.

Once the shooting started Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a town of about 400 people, there was likely “no way” for congregants to escape, said Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr.

gettyimages 870858504 2 Guns In Texas Church Shooting Purchased In Colorado

(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch