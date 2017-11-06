Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal, Helps Bone Marrow Registry

DENVER (CBS4)– A Boy Scout organized a bone marrow registry drive over the weekend for his Eagle Scout project but it’s more than just fulfilling the requirements, it’s personal.

High school sophomore Zach Mullen’s father Mike, has been battling leukemia.

Mike Mullen has run countless races. He has climbed 48 Colorado 14ers. But the challenge he faced in August 2016, seemed his most daunting.

Tests showed he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Chemotherapy started immediately at the University of Colorado Hospital.

Mullen was in remission. But in April 2017, 65 rounds of chemotherapy later, the leukemia was back. Mullen needed a bone marrow transplant. His brother, Rob, was a perfect match.

Mullen is 160 days out from transplant and shows no signs of leukemia.

Zach has been in scouting since first grade. For his Eagle Scout project, he organized a bone marrow registry drive on Sunday.

“Getting on the registry is as simple as a cheek swab,” said Zach.

He helped dozens of people sign up for the bone marrow registry.

“It’s making me feel great, I’m really happy with the progress we’ve been making,” said Zach. “I think if we can find some people that are a match, that’ll save some people’s lives.”

For more information on Zach’s drive go to: https://join.bethematch.org/zmeaglescout.

You can also register to join the Be the Match Registry any time at any Bonfils community donor center.

In 2016, Bonfils’ Marrow program signed up more than 2,400 people in Colorado and Wyoming to the Be the Match Registry and facilitated 31 transplants. More information is at http://www.bonfils.org/marrow.