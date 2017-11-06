COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal, Helps Bone Marrow Registry

DENVER (CBS4)– A Boy Scout organized a bone marrow registry drive over the weekend for his Eagle Scout project but it’s more than just fulfilling the requirements, it’s personal.

High school sophomore Zach Mullen’s father Mike, has been battling leukemia.

scout marrow drive bm raw 01 concatenated 131103 frame 52615 Scouts Eagle Project Is Personal, Helps Bone Marrow Registry

Zach Mullen (credit: CBS)

Mike Mullen has run countless races. He has climbed 48 Colorado 14ers. But the challenge he faced in August 2016, seemed his most daunting.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 194 Scouts Eagle Project Is Personal, Helps Bone Marrow Registry

(credit: Mullen Family)

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 2409 Scouts Eagle Project Is Personal, Helps Bone Marrow Registry

Mike Mullen (credit: CBS)

Tests showed he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Chemotherapy started immediately at the University of Colorado Hospital.

Mullen was in remission. But in April 2017, 65 rounds of chemotherapy later, the leukemia was back. Mullen needed a bone marrow transplant. His brother, Rob, was a perfect match.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 1220 Scouts Eagle Project Is Personal, Helps Bone Marrow Registry

Rob Mullen (credit: Mullen Family)

Mullen is 160 days out from transplant and shows no signs of leukemia.

Zach has been in scouting since first grade. For his Eagle Scout project, he organized a bone marrow registry drive on Sunday.

be the match 10vo frame 255 Scouts Eagle Project Is Personal, Helps Bone Marrow Registry

Zach Mullen (credit: CBS)

“Getting on the registry is as simple as a cheek swab,” said Zach.

He helped dozens of people sign up for the bone marrow registry.

be the match 10vo frame 526 Scouts Eagle Project Is Personal, Helps Bone Marrow Registry

(credit: CBS)

“It’s making me feel great, I’m really happy with the progress we’ve been making,” said Zach. “I think if we can find some people that are a match, that’ll save some people’s lives.”

be the match 10vo frame 345 Scouts Eagle Project Is Personal, Helps Bone Marrow Registry

(credit: CBS)

For more information on Zach’s drive go to: https://join.bethematch.org/zmeaglescout.

You can also register to join the Be the Match Registry any time at any Bonfils community donor center.

In 2016, Bonfils’ Marrow program signed up more than 2,400 people in Colorado and Wyoming to the Be the Match Registry and facilitated 31 transplants. More information is at http://www.bonfils.org/marrow.

be the match 10vo frame 435 Scouts Eagle Project Is Personal, Helps Bone Marrow Registry

(credit: CBS)

