20 Buildings Without Power In Downtown Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– More than a dozen buildings, most of them high rises, were without power in downtown Denver on Monday night, impacting hundreds, maybe thousands of customers.

Xcel Energy told CBS4 that crews are working on the problem but there is no indication when power will be restored.

The reason behind the power outage was a failure at the Lacombe Substation about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The outage affects two areas, one in Lodo from 4th to 9th Streets along Market and Larimer, that five-block area includes Larimer Square; and Lawrence to Champa from 15th to 17th, which affects the 16th Street Mall and one block in either direction.

In some cases, Xcel has one building listed as one customer, so the customer outages could reach more than 1,000 people.

  1. Adam Tierney says:
    November 6, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I believe it’s 14th to 19th Streets, not ‘4th to 9th.’

