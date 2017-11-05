Texas Church Gunman Identified

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CBS4) – The suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a Texas church has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26.
Twenty-six people were killed and in a shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, the governor of Texas said in a news conference Sunday evening.
Kelley formerly served in U.S. Air Force but was court martialed in 2014 and received a dishonorable discharge, CBS News reported.
A man who lives next to the church grabbed his own rifle and engaged the gunman, said Freeman Martin, the regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“The suspect dropped his rifle, which was a Ruger AR assault-type rifle and fled from the church,” Martin said.
When police spotted the suspect’s vehicle a short time later at the county line, they found the gunman inside — dead of a bullet wound.
It is unclear if the shooter was killed by the neighbor or took his own life, Murphy said.
Investigators said the gunman was wearing a ballistic vest and had numerous weapons in the vehicle.