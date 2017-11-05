Iconic Buildings To Go Blue For World Diabetes Day

DENVER (CBS4) – November is National Diabetes Month which helps raise awareness for the disease nationally and here in Denver.

The Children’s Diabetes Foundation has worked with the City of Denver to help raise awareness locally.

On November 14, World Diabetes Day, several iconic buildings in downtown Denver will display blue lights. Blue is the official color of diabetes.

Those building include the Pepsi Center, the Daniels & Fisher Clock Tower and the City and County Building.

Diabetes is an autoimmune disease that affects over 30 million people in the United States.

Approximately 40,000 people are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes every year, according to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.

