3 Arrested In Illegal Pot Operation

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people were arrested in an illegal marijuana operation in Weld County.
The four-month investigation found 2,100 marijuana plants and a couple hundred pounds of marijuana.
Randall Zandstra is the primary suspect and was arrested during a search warrant earlier in the week.
Tyler Greco and Michael Conway were also arrested in connection with the crime.
The investigation centers around the illegal growing of marijuana, illegal manufacturing of hash oil and money laundering.