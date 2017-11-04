3 Arrested In Illegal Pot Operation

Filed Under: Illegal Marijuana, Marijuana Legalization, Michael Conway, Randall Zandstra, Tyler Greco, Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people were arrested in an illegal marijuana operation in Weld County.

The four-month investigation found 2,100 marijuana plants and a couple hundred pounds of marijuana.

Randall Zandstra is the primary suspect and was arrested during a search warrant earlier in the week.

randal zandstra michael conway tyler greco 3 Arrested In Illegal Pot Operation

Randall Zandstra, Michael Conway, Tyler Greco (credit: Weld County)

Tyler Greco and Michael Conway were also arrested in connection with the crime.

The investigation centers around the illegal growing of marijuana, illegal manufacturing of hash oil and money laundering.

