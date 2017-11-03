After Walmart Shooting, Red Cross Reminds Of ‘Save A Life Denver’ Campaign

By Raetta Holdman

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – This week’s deadly shooting of three people at a Walmart in Thornton highlights the growing reality of how Americans need to be prepared for the worst in public.

The American Red Cross has a new campaign, “Save A Life Denver,” that is all about learning those preparedness skills.

“I think before you think about entering these common areas you decide now, that when you do come into these areas — restaurants, concerts, shopping malls like this — that you’ve already decided to act,” said Julianna Lochte with the Red Cross.

“That you take the opportunity now to decide ‘If I’m faced with this situation I will act to save my life and that of others.'”

That’s where programs like the Red Cross’ Save A Life Denver campaign come in.

“You get the tools to equip you to make those threat decisions,” Lochte said. “You take a preparedness class in ‘Run, Hide, Fight.’ What does that mean for you? Train yourself on life-control bleeding measures so that you can step in and save a life. Hands-only CPR, it’s only 30 minutes. It’s free.”

Those classes outline the situations people face in all sorts of emergencies, including active shooters.

The idea is to make sure people are aware of all the options.

“Every situation will be different so we can’t always run as the first choice. Of course if you can take yourself out of that situation, that’s always terrific,” Lochte said.

There are situations where people cannot run, that’s where hiding or fighting come into play.

You can find out more about the classes at savealifedenver.org.

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.