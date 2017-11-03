Suspect Arrested in 1978 Homicide In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) –  The Denver Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a 1978 homicide that occurred in Denver.

Shawn Winkler was wanted for second degree murder and on Friday police announced that he had been caught.

(credit: Denver Police Department)

Police said Winkler was known to be homeless and frequented the area of downtown Denver and South Broadway.

Police did not provide any other details about the 1978 case.

Investigators did not say whether the suspect surrendered or was apprehended but thanked the public for helping spread the word about the search.

 

