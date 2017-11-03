Construction On I-225 Pilot Project Starts This Weekend

By Makenzie O’Keefe

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – This weekend the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on a stretch of Interstate 225.

CDOT’s pilot project will expand capacity on I-225 southbound, between Yosemite Street and Interstate 25. Transportation officials say it’s one of the worst bottlenecks in the region, with heavy traffic and delays.

The construction will convert the shoulder into an additional lane, by restriping a nearly mile-long stretch of the roadway.

In addition to the road expansion, the project will include concrete barriers that cut off access to southbound I-25. This means drivers will have to use alternate routes. Some neighbors in the area say that will create more traffic on back roads and create inconvenience for their once easily accessible homes. Some tell CBS4 it creates safety concerns for neighborhood roads that many drivers will use as a detour to southbound I-25.

CDOT reminds drivers this is a temporary solution that fits their current budget and they anticipate the project will cut traffic by 50 percent.

According to CDOT, a study of I-225 in 2013 showed that it would cost near $65 million for a long-term fix because there is limited space to build new infrastructure. This pilot program will instead cost less than $1 million.

Construction will begin on Sunday and is expected to last less than a month.

Traffic Impacts:

– Nighttime work on southbound I-225 from Yosemite Street to I-25, lasting up to a month beginning later in October (information on exact dates forthcoming)

– At least one lane open on southbound I-225 during overnight construction

– First few nights: concrete barriers will prevent DTC Boulevard and other on-ramp traffic to I-225 southbound from entering I-25 southbound

– Remaining nights: restriping southbound I-225

