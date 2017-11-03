Deputies Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck Child

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies are looking for a gold Nissan sedan with a primer gray bumper after a hit-and-run involving a child.
A deputy tried to pull over the driver but the driver refused to stop, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver hit and child near East 88th Avenue and Wikiup Drive but kept driving.
Fortunately, the child was not seriously hurt.
If you have any information about the driver of the gold Nissan, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.