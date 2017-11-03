Deputies Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck Child

Filed Under: Adams County Sheriff's Office, Hit And Run

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies are looking for a gold Nissan sedan with a primer gray bumper after a hit-and-run involving a child.

hit and run kid Deputies Searching For Hit And Run Driver Who Struck Child

(credit: CBS)

A deputy tried to pull over the driver but the driver refused to stop, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver hit and child near East 88th Avenue and Wikiup Drive but kept driving.

hit and run kid 2 Deputies Searching For Hit And Run Driver Who Struck Child

(credit: CBS)

Fortunately, the child was not seriously hurt.

If you have any information about the driver of the gold Nissan, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch