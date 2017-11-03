Warmer & Windy Ahead Of Another Cold Front

By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) –

More gusty winds on the way for Saturday, ahead of our next cold front. Winds will whip up around 30 mph in the Denver area, sending temperatures to the low 70s on Saturday.

Snow will start to fall in the high country on Saturday, and could really pile up through Monday. Winter Storm Watches are in place for our northern mountains from Saturday night through Monday night where up to 20 inches or more could fall. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the the central mountains where 4 to 10 inches are possible.

Then a cold front will approach from the northwest and should pass over Denver around 5 p.m. Saturday. Behind the front we’ll see temperatures drop about 20 degrees for Sunday. So while Saturday should come close to a record with 74°, Sunday will be slightly below normal for early November with highs in the lower and middle 50s.

There is a chance for rain and snow in Denver on Monday night and Tuesday, along with much cooler temperatures.

