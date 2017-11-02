CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Brandon Marshall is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Veterans Honored For Their Sacrifice

Filed Under: Aurora, Lowry, Veterans Day, Wings Over The Rockies Museum

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Aurora honored veterans as Veterans Day approaches.

Several hundred people were at the Wings Over the Rockies Museum to recognize the sacrifices of the veterans.

aurora salutes veterans 12vo frame 0 Veterans Honored For Their Sacrifice

(credit: CBS)

This year, the event paid tribute to the members of Colorado’s National Guard and Reserve.

aurora salutes veterans 12vo frame 328 Veterans Honored For Their Sacrifice

(credit: CBS)

“It’s a chance to tell our story, to honor the veterans that have served before us, and a look to the future of how the military is going to support the state and the nation,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Loh.

aurora salutes veterans 12vo frame 556 Veterans Honored For Their Sacrifice

(credit: CBS)

“I appreciate that they show recognition to the veterans of the City of Aurora and the Denver area. I think it’s great,” said Robert Wright.

aurora salutes veterans 12vo frame 427 Veterans Honored For Their Sacrifice

(credit: CBS)

This is the 23rd year Aurora has saluted veterans. There was a special meal and entertainment for the troops.

aurora salutes veterans 12vo frame 1030 Veterans Honored For Their Sacrifice

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch