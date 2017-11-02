Veterans Honored For Their Sacrifice

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Aurora honored veterans as Veterans Day approaches.
Several hundred people were at the Wings Over the Rockies Museum to recognize the sacrifices of the veterans.
This year, the event paid tribute to the members of Colorado’s National Guard and Reserve.
“It’s a chance to tell our story, to honor the veterans that have served before us, and a look to the future of how the military is going to support the state and the nation,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Loh.
“I appreciate that they show recognition to the veterans of the City of Aurora and the Denver area. I think it’s great,” said Robert Wright.
This is the 23rd year Aurora has saluted veterans. There was a special meal and entertainment for the troops.