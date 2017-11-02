BREAKING NEWS: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect In Walmart shooting identified (Full Story)

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect in Wednesday’s triple fatal shooting inside a Thornton Walmart has been identified as a 47-year-old Denver man.

A Walmart security photo of the suspect Scott Ostrem

Police said Thursday morning Scott Ostrem is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was driving a red 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage and the license plate number of the car was 882TQB.

(credit: Thornton Police)

Police said anyone with information about the investigation that could be helpful is asked to call Thornton police at 720-977-5069.

Anyone who sees Ostrem as asked to call 911 immediately. He was seen in Walmart surveillance footage wearing a dark coat with a maroon shirt and blue jeans.

Ostrem’s last known address was in the northern part of the Denver near the intersection of 72nd and Pecos Street.

Police say the suspect walked into the Walmart at Grant Street and 98th Avenue just after 6 p.m. and began randomly firing a handgun. Two men were shot and died and a woman who was also shot was taken to the hospital and died soon afterwards.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

After the shooting, witnesses say the suspect quickly ran out of the building.

The FBI and the ATF are assisting Thornton police with the investigation. When asked if this was a terror attack, police responded in the following way:

“As of right now we can’t rule anything out, however we don’t have any indication right now of anyone claiming to have taken responsibility for anything, as of right now,” Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said late Wednesday night.

The Walmart is closed until further notice.

The victims have not been identified.

  1. Jim Duarte says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:55 am

    The reason it is not called a terror attack—-because he is WHITE!!!!!!!

  2. ilovevictoriasbows says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:59 am

    It’s 9am. Can’t you wake up one of your ‘reporters’ to ask some questions around his neighborhood?

