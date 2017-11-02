Police Search For Man Wanted In 1978 Murder

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need help finding Shawn Winkler, wanted in connection with a homicide the occurred 39 years ago.
Winkler is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the 1978 murder that happened in Denver.
Winkler is known to be homeless and frequents the area of downtown Denver and South Broadway.
Winkler was last known to be wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and walks with the assistance of a cane.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.