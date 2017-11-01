Connected Colorado-Utah Murders: ‘Outsiders Brought This Upon Us’

By Karen Morfitt

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A call from investigators in Utah led police in Golden to a grisly discovery.

63-year old Mitchell Ingel was found dead inside his trailer at the Clear Creek RV park early Tuesday morning.

Neighbor Tom Mares watched as crime scene technicians spent the day collecting evidence from the man’s home.

“This is a nice safe quiet neighborhood. Someone from outside came in and brought this upon us,” Mares said.

Golden police believe 24-year-old Austin Boutain and his wife Kathleen are those outsiders.

The couple is in custody in Salt Lake City after a deadly shooting on the University of Utah campus Monday night. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown says Austin is accused of murdering international student Chen Way Gwoh while trying to steal his vehicle.

We're absolutely heart-stricken by the loss of student ChenWei Guo. He was "extraordinarily outgoing, creative, smart & extremely engaged." pic.twitter.com/cOqkRzu91t — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

“The two parties from last night’s altercation, are also wanted out of a Golden, Colorado,” he said.

Despite reports that the couple was seen driving the victim’s green Ford truck, Golden police have been careful not to call the Boutains suspects in Ingel’s death. On Tuesday they spent the day talking with neighbors trying to deterimine what, if any, connection there was between them.

“People come to visit all the time so it was hard to tell if anyone was with him or just visting,” neighbor Hope Rippy said.

Rippy and her roomate have been living at the RV park for a little more than a week. They’re parked right beside, Ingel who they say moved in a few days after them.

“He was the only one who came over and at least asked me a question he was like ‘Hey, I’m your neighbor.’ He just introudeced himself,” she said.

Ingel’s sister in law Lisa Olsen described Mitch as a kind, loving man and a friend to everyone. Olsen says Ingel had two daughters, his youngest soon to be married and his oldest had just given birth to his first grandchild.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.