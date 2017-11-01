Suspected Drunk Driver Charged In Civic Center Park Rollover

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s district attorney charged a woman accused of driving into Civic Center Park and running over a piece of Denver’s art history.

Yessica Nevarez-Villa has been charged with one count of vehicular assault- under influence of alcohol or drugs, one count of vehicular assault- serious bodily injury.

The charges allege that Nevarez-Villa, 21, was driving her vehicle eastbound on W. Colfax Avenue at a high rate of speed and failed to navigate the circle north of Civic Center Park which resulted in a rollover.

The car burst into flames once it came to a stop on its top. Witnesses removed Nevarez-Villa from the car and dragged her to safety.

When officers arrived on scene, they heard a man screaming from inside the burning vehicle. Denver Fire crews extricated the man who suffered serious injuries, including third-degree burns on his body and a severe face/skull fracture.

Nevarez-Villa also damaged a piece of art that paved the way for outdoor sculptures in Denver.
The unnamed piece of art was built by longtime Denver artist Robert Mangold in 1975.

Nevarez-Villa is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14 for a second advisement.

