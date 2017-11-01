4/20 Rally Permits Still Undecided

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver typically hands out permits for parks on Nov. 1 but the April 20, 2018 Civic Center Park event permit is still up in the air.
Denver pulled the permit from the previous 4/20 rally organizer after the park was trashed, literally.
Two people were waiting in line outside the Wellington Webb building on Wednesday, waiting for the Civic Center Park permits on April 20, 2018.
One person was from a nonprofit and the other from the cannabis shop Euflora. That shop has been camped outside the permit office for a week.
“We just want to turn this thing around. We don’t know what shape or form that’s going to take but it would be fantastic if the 4/20 rally could be something that we as a city are proud of,” said Euflora dispensary representative Robert Reginelli.
The City of Denver has not given any indication as to when the 4/20 permit may be given out.