4/20 Rally Permits Still Undecided

Filed Under: 4/20 Rally, Civic Center Park, Park Permits

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver typically hands out permits for parks on Nov. 1 but the April 20, 2018 Civic Center Park event permit is still up in the air.

Denver pulled the permit from the previous 4/20 rally organizer after the park was trashed, literally.

420 rally civic ctr 6pkg frame 2465 4/20 Rally Permits Still Undecided

(credit: CBS)

Two people were waiting in line outside the Wellington Webb building on Wednesday, waiting for the Civic Center Park permits on April 20, 2018.

civic center trash 6pkg2 frame 1907 4/20 Rally Permits Still Undecided

(credit: CBS)

One person was from a nonprofit and the other from the cannabis shop Euflora. That shop has been camped outside the permit office for a week.

420 park permits 10vo frame 595 4/20 Rally Permits Still Undecided

(credit: CBS)

“We just want to turn this thing around. We don’t know what shape or form that’s going to take but it would be fantastic if the 4/20 rally could be something that we as a city are proud of,” said Euflora dispensary representative Robert Reginelli.

420 park permits 6vo frame 248 4/20 Rally Permits Still Undecided

(credit: CBS)

The City of Denver has not given any indication as to when the 4/20 permit may be given out.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch