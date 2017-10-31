Tom Tancredo Makes Colorado Gubernatorial Run Official

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Congressman Tom Tancredo says he’s running for governor of Colorado.
The news follows last month’s meeting in Colorado Springs between Tancredo, a Republican, and former President Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon.
“I don’t think a traditional Republican can win anything statewide. … I’m not a typical Republican, I think you would agree,” Tancredo told CBS4 after the meeting.
CBS4 confirmed Tuesday morning that Tancredo will join the crowded race for the Republican nomination.
Tancredo said last month he hadn’t begun raising money but that he had been meeting with Republican groups around the state about the possibility of jumping in the race.