COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Hockey Coach Jim Montgomery. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Tom Tancredo Makes Colorado Gubernatorial Run Official

Filed Under: Campaign 2018, Colorado Governor's Race, Tom Tancredo

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Congressman Tom Tancredo says he’s running for governor of Colorado.

The news follows last month’s meeting in Colorado Springs between Tancredo, a Republican, and former President Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

“I don’t think a traditional Republican can win anything statewide. … I’m not a typical Republican, I think you would agree,” Tancredo told CBS4 after the meeting.

CBS4 confirmed Tuesday morning that Tancredo will join the crowded race for the Republican nomination.

PHOTOS: See Who’s Running For Governor In Colorado

Tancredo said last month he hadn’t begun raising money but that he had been meeting with Republican groups around the state about the possibility of jumping in the race.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch