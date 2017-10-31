Halloween Safety Tips From Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children

By Britt Moreno
DENVER (CBS4) – Your child may be ready to turn into Captain America, Elsa or Moana for the night, but before you head out for Halloween, let’s get the latest on Halloween safety tips.
Tracy Holmberg is the director of Injury Prevention for Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. She offers ways for children to be safe during a night of trick-or-treating.
“One way for kids to stay safe is to stay noticed. Reflective gear on costumes has always been a good idea,” said Holmberg.
Many will also wear masks, but Holmberg suggests wearing face paint in order to avoid sight impairment.
When it comes to carving pumpkins, Holmberg says parents should have control of the sharp utensils, “Parents need to supervise. If they’re going to cut, I would have the parents use the knife, and then the kids can use those fun carving kits and do the designs.”
Holmberg also advises to go through every piece of candy children get at the end of the night. She says to throw away any pieces that are open or baked.
Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.