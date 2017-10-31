COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Hockey Coach Jim Montgomery. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Golden Investigators Find Dead Body, Person Of Interest Is Suspected Utah Killer

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Golden are conducting a homicide investigation Tuesday morning after a 63-year-old man was found dead in an RV.

Austin Boutain, the suspect in a fatal carjacking case in Utah, is one of two people who are described as persons of interest in the case.

Police in Salt Lake City contacted Golden police early Tuesday morning with a request that a welfare check be done on an RV trailer located in the Clear Creek RV Park. The park is on the west side of downtown at the end of 10th Street.

Investigators found the man’s body in the RV. They said the man appeared to have been dead for a few days and that he appeared to have died under suspicious circumstances. He is not being identified, but police said he had been staying in the RV park.

Boutain is at large after the Monday night carjacking and is considered armed and dangerous. The victim in that case is ChenWei Guo, a 23-year-old University of Utah student from China.

Golden police said the 63-year-old’s pickup truck, which had Colorado plates, is the one police in Utah initially said Boutain might be in.

In addition to Boutain, 24, Kathleen Elizabeth Rose Boutain, 23, is also being described as a person of interest in the Golden case. She is in custody in Utah.

