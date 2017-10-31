Former Deputy Killed After Pointing Gun Filed Lawsuit 2 Years Ago

By Rick Sallinger

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department became a crime scene this week when deputies shot a man dead Sunday night. It turns out the man who was killed is a former deputy in that department.

Mark Bidon, 50, served between 2000 and 2010. In 2015 Bidon filed a lawsuit against his former employer. It is not clear at this point whether that may have played a role in what happened Sunday night.

In a statement the sheriff’s department says he came to the employee parking lot entrance on Broncos Parkway in Centennial about 9:45 p.m. An off-duty deputy coming out of the lot saw that the driver had a gun.

Deputies speaking on radio traffic indicated the man with the gun was cooperative. The next thing that could be heard was a report of shots fired. He had multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

The sheriff’s department in a release stated that the former deputy had turned his gun towards an officer. Deputies then discharged their weapons “to stop the threat.”

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Sheriff Dave Walcher says his department is providing support for those deputies and those who used to work with Bidon. Walcher said Monday was “a difficult day for the department.”

