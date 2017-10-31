DIA Goes Prehistoric To Celebrate Halloween

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver International Airport got into the Halloween spirit on Tuesday morning.
The airport posted a video on social media showing a group of employees dressed up as dinosaurs. The group started in a cramp elevator and then wandered around the airport.
They even onto the tarmac and “helped” unload passenger’s luggage and waived at passengers in the terminal.
Some asked about a small detail in the opening scene. The time stamp on the scene in the hallway of the elevator showed 4/1/2014. DIA responded to curious watchers saying, “It’s just a graphic on the video. Good eye though!”
