CBS Investigating Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Piven

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS says it’s investigating a sexual harassment allegation against Jeremy Piven, the latest Hollywood figure caught up in a widening circle after dozens of women alleged they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

Actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar claimed in posts on her Twitter account Monday that the Emmy-winning “Entourage” star groped her on two occasions.

Jeremy Piven attends HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Bellamar alleged that one encounter took place in Piven’s trailer on the “Entourage” set and the other occurred at the Playboy Mansion.

CBS, which airs Piven’s new series, “Wisdom of the Crowd,” says in a statement that “we are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.”

A representative for Piven didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. In a Monday interview with The Associated Press, Piven said he was glad people had come forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein and that he had never been in that situation.

Bellamar’s credits include “Suicide Squad” and “The Hangover Part III” and the reality series “Beverly Hills Nannies.”

