Shots Heard, Trail Of Blood Found … But No Victim

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, but have yet to locate a possible victim.

Denver police responded on Monday to calls of shots fired at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 27th and Larimer Street.

Officers say when they arrived they found a trail of blood in the alley, but no victim.

Police have alerted hospitals that they are looking for anyone with a gunshot wound.

So far, no suspect information has been released.

