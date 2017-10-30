Shots Heard, Trail Of Blood Found … But No Victim

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, but have yet to locate a possible victim.
Denver police responded on Monday to calls of shots fired at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 27th and Larimer Street.
Officers say when they arrived they found a trail of blood in the alley, but no victim.
Police have alerted hospitals that they are looking for anyone with a gunshot wound.
So far, no suspect information has been released.
Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.