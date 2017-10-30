Shots Heard, Trail Of Blood Found … But No Victim

WATCH: Murray Leads The Way As Nuggets Defeat Nets Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-111 on Sunday.

Broncos' Brandon Marshall Gets Into Halloween SpiritDenver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall goes through what many of us have gone through as children... the agony of trying on several Halloween costumes.