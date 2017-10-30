Friends, Family Gather To Remember Teen Killed In Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old boy killed in a shooting during a violent weekend in Colorado Springs.

About 100 people gathered Sunday night in the parking lot of the 24-hour Mexican restaurant where the teen was fatally shot at around 3 a.m. Sunday. Two other juveniles were also wounded and taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released the name of the teen who died but family and friends say Nate Cazjkowski was a high school sophomore.

“It’s tough because we can hear his voice again. But we shouldn’t forget his voice, we should always remember it, and that’s why I’m glad his music is with us,” said Nate’s friend Aden Archuleta.

The shooting happened about three hours after two men and a woman were shot during a large house party about 3 miles away. Two of them were hospitalized in critical and stable condition, while the third was listed in serious and stable condition at the time.

The school districts in Colorado Springs did not confirm whether any victims in the shootings attended its schools but did have additional security at Doherty and Coronado High Schools. Cazjkowski attended both schools.