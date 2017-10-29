Vote Expected On Proposed Smoking Ban on 16th Street Mall

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council will have a final reading and vote on banning smoking and vaping on the 16th Street Mall.
The proposal would ban all forms of tobacco smoking as well as vaporizers and e-cigarettes.
City Council President, Albus Brooks is behind what he calls the “Breathe Easy” campaign.
It would be enforced in all public areas on 16th Street from Broadway to Chestnut Place.
The city council supported the proposal last week. The final vote is expected on Monday.
