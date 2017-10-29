Bonds Between Dads, Daughters Celebrated In Park Hill

By Allan Tellis

DENVER (CBS4) – There are few connections more special than the one that fathers and daughters share, and a week ago Jasmine Elizabeth and Josh Ford hosted “A Father-Daughter Occasion” to celebrate that special relationship.

Fathers with daughters ranging in age from infants to adults gathered at the Dahlia Campus for Health and Well-Being in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood on Oct. 21 to participate in workshops and discussions to dialogue about the successes and difficulties of raising their children.

As event host and former standout University of Colorado running-back Josh Ford said, “We’re just really bringing fathers and daughters together today. It’s a key relationship, and we just want to take the opportunity to celebrate that bond.”

The day was filled with both group activities and “Dads Only” workshops highlighting how they can succeed as both fathers to their children and partners to their significant others.

The leader of the workshop “The Heart of the Family” and regional representative of All Pro Dad, Bernard Ogletree, began his seminar by acknowledging the beauty of the environment created by this type of celebration saying “Look at all this pride. What better than seeing everybody toting their daughters in hand, smiling and having those joyous conversations.”

During the father-centered workshops, the daughters had the opportunity to bake cookies and decorate them with their favorite activity they regularly do with their dads.

The fun did not stop there however. Once the dads returned from their workshops, fathers and daughters had the opportunity to pair back up and enjoy several activities such as group yoga, creative writing, and the adorable exchange of roses and promise rings — creating an exchange that will undoubtedly establish memories and connections that can last a lifetime.

As event organizer Jasmine Elizabeth said: “We need each other. A father should be a girl’s first best friend. We need to restore that relationship and that conversation.”

Due to the success of the inaugural “A Father-Daughter Occasion” there are sure to be more in the future.