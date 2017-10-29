Fashion Show Benefits National Jewish Health

DENVER (CBS4) – The Mercedez-Benz of Denver Rev the Runway Fashion Show is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 2.

It will feature dresses, gowns and select menswear from the runways of New York, Paris and Milan, according organizers of the vent.

In addition to the fashion show, people can enjoy food, drinks and both live and silent auctions.

The proceeds from the event will go to benefit National Jewish Health.

It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Mercedez-Benz of Denver.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the event.

